Local rapper Derrick Katongole alias Victor Kamenyo has expressed his desire to go into a music battle with Gravity Omutujju and Feffe Bussi combined.

The “Baligabana” rapper declared himself open to a battle against Feffe Bussi and Gravity as he appeared in an interview on Spark TV’s Koona show.

While asking for the battle to face off against the two artists, Kamenyo stressed that he is not intimidated by any of them because their lyrical maturity is weak.

Victor Kamenyo, Feffe Bussi, and Gravity Omutujju have long been bickering and they don’t see eye-to-eye for matters regarding the style of music they do.

They usually belittle each other whenever they get the chance to respond to questions regarding their friendship and music.