Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Uganda, is willing to support whoever can organize a music battle between Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone.

Before Cindy and Sheebah’s battle on 15th September, Hon. Tayebwa received criticism via his X account where he had expressed interest in attending the event.

Tayebwa who is also the Member of Parliament for Ruhinda North County, Mitooma, revealed how he was anticipating a good showcase, and eventually, the battle was a success for both artists.

Now, he believes a similar showdown between two heavyweights; Bebe Cool and Chameleone could also turn out perfectly.

Via his X account, Tayebwa wrote, “I am relishing a live performance battle between these two titans of Uganda’s music industry.”

He also said that he is ready to support whoever is willing to organize the battle. “Whoever can organize it has my full support,” Tayebwa added.

Bebe Cool and Chameleone, despite having mended their broken friendship, have always been willing to battle it out to stretch their music muscles.

The only factor that has prevented that from happening is their big monetary demands on promoters who have shown interest in organizing the showdown.

We await to see if Tayebwa’s interest will change a few things. It is surely a battle we have waited on for long.

