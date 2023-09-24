Businesswoman Mariam Ssembatya alias Dorah and singer Bruno K have traded notices of intention to sue amid their relationship controversy.

Dorah has been accusing Bruno K of impregnating and dumping her for other women while Bruno K has also threatened to also release his version of the story in a series of social media posts.

The duo who are currently at loggerheads have now served each other with notices of intention to sue.

According to her lawyers Reeve Advocates, Dorah listed her main reason for suing Bruno K as a “breach of privacy rights.”

The legal document dated 23 September 2023, has Dorah’s legal personnel arguing that Bruno K used her photo without her permission.

The photo posted on Facebook bore Dorah’s picture with words below indicating a collabo between Bruno K and Gravity Omutujju dubbed “Nakulyako.”

Therefore they deem the act, one that violates her constitutional right to privacy enshrined in the Constitution as well as breaching the Data Protection Act of 2019.

The letter further urges Bruno K to retract the post in question, and halt any further plans intended to infringe upon the rights of Dorah.

The document further states that her legal team is willing to drag the singer to Court at his peril, embarrassment, cost, and perpetual regret if he chooses to ignore the notice.

Meanwhile, Bruno also stated the same reason as to why he intended to sue through his legal team, Elgon Advocates.

Part of the document reads; “You have appeared on several interviews on social media with the intention to defame and injure the brand of our client by uttering the statements below among others that our client;

a. doesn’t shave his private parts

b. Is a witch

c. Smells bad body odor

“Your acts have lowered our client’s image in the eyes of the right-thinking members of the society which affects his business since he is a professional musician whose work relates entirely with his public image.”

It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold.