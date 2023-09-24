Bad Character Records boss Sadat Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga has opened up about the “fake” scholarship he was offered during the heated 2021 political campaigns.

Speaking to Sanyuka TV, the “Ndabilawa” singer explained that the scholarship that was offered to him was a pure scam that he didn’t see coming.

The scholarship was offered to Kalifah AgaNaga as he was being persuaded to ditch the National Unity Platform (NUP) to join the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The movement went on swiftly and everything was concluded smoothly but after the elections, when Kalifah AgaNaga approached Afande Nalweyiso, he was turned into a laughing stock and just like that, he ended up losing out on it.

Sikaala pulezidenti Museveni gyeyampa teyali ya ddala nalimbibwa nagenda okugisaba ewa mama Nalweyiso nefuuka mboozi mpanvu era saagifuna. Kalifah AgaNaga

Over the past years, Kalifah AgaNaga had been bragging about how he had earned a scholarship from the President.

HE always scoffed at fellow artists on how he was set to relocate overseas for further studies for an all-expense paid trip and other stuff associated with the scholarship.

However, all that is now split milk as he didn’t succeed, and those who got money from the government stand a better ground.