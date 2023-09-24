Lawyer, motivational speaker, and politician Mukasa Mbidde has graduated with a Doctorate Degree from Zoe Life Theological College in the USA.

Hon. Mbidde’s graduation was revealed by his wife Akantonnah Phionah, who took to her socials to congratulate him.

In her post, Phionah lauded her husband’s perseverance and hard work.

Mukasa Mbidde

“Dear husband, Congratulations on your tremendous success. Your perseverance and hard work have finally paid off, you now hold a doctorate degree in your hands. I adore you so much. I don’t need to read magazines to be motivated… you’re my inspiration. Happy graduation and congrats love.”

Mbidde is popularly known for the use of complex jargon in his social media posts and speeches while discussing political and entertainment issues in the country.