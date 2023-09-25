The whole of last week, singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K and his Mukono-based businesswoman, Dorah dominated the news headlines following a bitter breakup after a failed relationship.

Based on the audio recordings that Dorah shared online, she exposed Bruno K how he is a beggar, lacks sexual manpower, and doesn’t take time to shave his private parts.

From those allegations, Dorah went ahead to stress how Bruno K is a womanizer who hops from one woman to another, revealing how he has multiple children from different women.

In one interview, the 34-year-old Dorah disclosed how she is carrying Bruno K’s pregnancy and also revealed how there is another woman in Jinja also bearing the singer’s fifth child who is also due to give birth soon.

Having disclosed that she parted ways with Bruno K about three months ago, she was asked why she coming out now to taint the singer’s image with nasty accusations.

She noted that the main reason why she came out to expose Bruno K was because he was practicing witchcraft against her.

The expectant mother of one added that Bruno K and his colleagues were trying so hard to bewitch her so that she would look after them despite their fallout.

Dorah opened up about the witchcraft allegations during the Talk N Talk show via a phone call.