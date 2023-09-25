Singer Rebecca Kwikiriza alias Chosen Becky and her hubby Dictator Amir are beaming with joy following the positive news of growing their family with a new bundle of joy.

The two lovebirds excitedly shared the good news with their followers revealing that the baby boy arrived this morning at 11:24 a.m.

Dictator Amir went on to disclose the name of the baby boy saying he is christened ‘Jibran Nsubuga Mutebi’.

He further noted that the baby mama and baby are both doing fine and thanked Allah for the amazing blessing of a baby boy.

Alhumdulillah, by the grace and mercy of Allah (SWT) – We are blessed with a baby BOY. Masha Allah, both baby, and mother are doing fine. Welcome to the world. MUTEBI JIBRAN NSUBUGA was born at 11:24am. My Handsome Little Boy. Dictator Amir

This is their second child and follows their firstborn Heather Mutebi Amir who they welcomed in May 2019.

Mutebi Heather Amir turned three years old this year and it is indeed the right time for the couple to expand their family.

Congratulations Dictator Amir and Chosen Becky!