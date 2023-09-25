Karole Kasita has confirmed that she will be holding a concert later this year, her very first major concert after over six years since her breakthrough.

On 19th December 2019, Karole Kasita held her very first mini-concert at Fame Lounge and she registered good numbers.

At the time, she had only lasted three years in the mainstream music industry and to have had a successful concert left a good impression.

For the next two years, Covid-19 rocked the world but Karole Kasita still maintained her good streak by releasing monster jams through the lockdown period.

Last year, the “Yaka” singer said that she would relish an opportunity to hold her first major concert in 2023 and she is living up to her word.

On Monday morning, it was confirmed that Karole Kasita is set to hold her concert on the 17th of November 2023.

Confirming the news, the songstress revealed to this website that the concert will be held at the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo and more details regarding the concert will be revealed in the coming days.

Karole Kasita only had her breakthrough hit song “Yaka” in 2018 and she has never looked back. We will be waiting to see what she has to showcase.