Sheilah Gashumba has completely distanced herself from dating Grenade in the past and asked him to stop dating her in his dreams.

In 2019, hell broke loose when Grenade, Amanda, God’s Plan, and Sheilah Gashumba were involved in a scuffle that led to the eventual collapse of Sheilah and God’s Plan’s relationship.

Gashumba has since moved on with Rickman with whom she is alleged to have been secretly seeing even while still with God’s Plan. The two seem to have stabilized and are enjoying a sweet relationship.

Grenade, however, claims that he dated Sheilah Gashumba five years ago.

The singer opened up about their supposed affair after his physical fight with Sheilah Gashumba’s current boyfriend Rickman on Monday morning.

The ‘Nkuloga’ singer said that Rickman and his boys attacked and “almost killed” him because they think he still has an interest in Sheilah Gashumba.

He noted how they dated five years ago and he no longer has interest in her as she is no longer his type.

“I dated Sheila 5 years ago we had what we had and that was it so now boy I don’t know why you’re chasing me trying to kill me for your girl bro you’re girl she’s no longer my type,” Grenade wrote on Snapchat.

Upon coming across Grenade’s message, Sheilah quickly denied dating him as she maintained that five years ago, she was in a relationship with God’s Plan.

“Cocaine must be on his head. 5 years ago I was dating Godsplan. Stop dating me in ur dreams!! You are a fan and that’s what you will always be,” Sheilah Gashumba wrote on her X account.

