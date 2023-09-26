Singer Jose Chameleone says he is ready to take on his longtime nemesis-cum-friend Bebe Cool, real name Moses Ssali, in a music battle.

Early on Tuesday morning, Jose Chameleone via his X account expressed his willingness to have a music battle against Bebe Cool.

The Leone Island Music Empire chief wrote inviting the Gagamel boss to accept the battle and emphasized his readiness.

“BEBE, jangu (come) blood!! I am ready!!!!!” Chameleone’s tweet read.

This comes just a few days after the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda Hon. Thomas Tayebwa publicly expressed interest in having the battle between the two artists organised.

Hon. Tayebwa believes a similar showdown between two heavyweights; Bebe Cool and Chameleone could also turn out perfectly.

“I am relishing a live performance battle between these two titans of Uganda’s music industry. Whoever can organize it has my full support,” Tayebwa tweeted over the weekend.

The battle between Bebe Cool and Chameleone has dragged on since before the Covid-19 pandemic but has always been delayed by several factors.

Now that both parties seem ready to battle it out, we await any events organizer willing to foot both artists’ demands.

BEBE, 😊 jangu blood!! I am ready!!!!! 😁 — JOSE CHAMELEONE (@JChameleone) September 26, 2023