Following a move by Muslim leaders in Jinja to have this year’s edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival banned, former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has strongly backed the festival.

Sheikh Ismail Basoga Adi, the Jinja district khadi, while speaking publicly referred to the Nyege Nyege Festival as “bad and immoral” and questioned it’s goodness.

“The things that are done in the Nyege Nyege festival are always bad and immoral, especially for the younger generation. Despite generating money, it’s not a good festival,” Basoga said.

His statements when shared online immediately irked mixed reactions from netizens and former attendees of the festival including Hon. Rebecca Kadaga.

One of the revelers blows a whistle (NyegeNyege/BwettePhotography) Credit: Bwette Photography

In replying to the submission, Hon. Kadaga who is now the Minister for East African Community Affairs, questioned why the same Muslims have not expressed similar sentiments on other festivals happening in the country.

She believes those picking against the Nyege Nyege Festival are only hiding behind religion to express their ill motives.

I wonder why the Muslims have not banned the Blankets and Wine, the battles between the musicians, the goat races, etc. Why have the Muslims in Kampala not banned the music and other festivals in Kampala? This is being instigated by self-seekers hiding behind religion. Rebecca Kadaga

The festival is slated for 9th November to 12th November 2023 at a combined venue of Jinja Source of the Nile, Jinja Golf Course, and Jinja agriculture showgrounds in Busoga region.

How many children have attended the Nyege Nyege Festival and why didn't you ban the "bourbon" Festival which has just taken place in Jinja City just this weekend @Ntvuganda https://t.co/JMc6Hx2gpg — Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga (@RebeccaKadagaUG) September 25, 2023