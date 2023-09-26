Ugandan Prophet Michael Kiganda, the Church leader of Glory To Glory Ministries, has come out to claim that he has a glimpse of what hell looks like.

While appearing on Galaxy TV’s Deep Talk show, he explained that he died and spent three months while into a coma.

During that period, he got the chance to view what hell looks like and saw some prominent figures from the past generations and how they are being treated there.

He elaborated that he saw several Pop Stars, Politicians, and Uganda celebrities in hell as they were being tortured and whipped strokes by Satan agents on a daily basis.

When he was asked to mention some of the public figures he saw in hell, he was hesitant and noted that due to the sensitivity of the matter, he couldn’t mention any live on air.

Prophet Michael Kiganda, however, noted that he clearly saw Austrian-born famed German politician, Adolf Hitler in hell.

I’ve got a glimpse of what the hell looks like. I even saw some people there like your pop stars, and Ugandan celebrities but I can’t mention them because of the sensitivity. But the hell thing has nothing to do with your popularity. It has nothing to do with your big name or whatever position you hold. I even saw some politicians and those who died before I was born and Kings. I saw Hitler’s face in hell. Prophet Michael Kiganda

He then cautioned the public to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior on an individual basis reasoning that in hell there is no claiming that someone else prayed for you.

He thus encouraged the nation to pray harder in an effort to fight the negative incidences that are bound to happen to the country.

Prophet Michael Kiganda also assured those who watched him that when you meet him, it is a sure deal that you won’t suffer from poverty at all since he is a highly blessed man.