Ugandan artist R-One, popularly known as legendary dancehall artist Shanks Vivie’D’s son, will be performing in Dubai at the Afro Xplosion on 9th November 2023. But who exactly is R-One?

Born on 1st January 1992, Robert Jurnee a.k.a R-One started singing at just 4 years old at the events his father Shanks Vivie’D’s organized in Uganda.

He has since grown and his artistry has evolved to enable him to support international Acts like Lucky Dube (r.i.p), Shabba Ranks, Shaggy, and Buju Banton, among others.

He comes from a renowned family. His father is a legendary dancehall singer Shanks Vivie’D, his mother is a Nurse in the UK, and his siblings are Evelyn, Melanie, and Rayvon.

He has also performed at various projects in the UK.

Shanks Vivie’D

R-One moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 7. He studied Engineering, Modeling, Acting, and Performing at college in London, UK.

For inspiration, R-One looks up to his dad Shanks Vivie ‘D. He has also picked inspiration from the likes of Koffee, Central C, Kendrick Lamar, and Jay Z.

He is currently working ON a new album dubbed “UNREVERSABLE” which features his Shanks Vivie’D, Centur Portal Vybz, Lion Bolt Boltmar Records, DJ Mateo, Shanks Monitor, and Nekoz Micah.

Speaking to Mbu, R-One says that the album is dedicated to his fans. “‘UNREVERSABLE’ is for the fans to be happy. You can only be happy once, you live once,” R-One says.

“Some things happen to me and are UNREVERSABLE, but I still manage to move on. I still manage to show tender love and care TLC,” he adds

R-One is set to feature at the Afro Xplosion in Dubai and he says that it is a great opportunity for him to link up with fellow other stars that will be performing there.

The event that will take place at Radisson Blu Hotel Creek features the likes of Awilo Longomba, Kataleya and Kandle, VJ OJ, Daddy Andre, and Zahara Totto, among others.

I’ve been to Dubai in transit mainly Doha, neighbor of Dubai. It’s great in a way that I’m teaming up with Daddy Andre again after the project ‘New Light’, and also great to be featuring with legendary Awilo Longomba A on an international stage. R-one

In the future, R-One wants to try to make this entertainment business memorable. He has already marked a couple of achievements in his life including; graduating from university with over 20 GCSEs in mechanics, bricklaying, electrical installations, performing arts, and engineering.