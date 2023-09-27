Rapper Fik Fameica says Sheebah won the ‘Cindy vs. Sheebah’ battle because she has many hit songs and she performed better than she ever has before.

Over twelve days ago, Cindy Sanyu and Sheebah Karungi settled their differences on the stage in a music battle that was attended by thousands of revelers.

Held at Kololo Independence Grounds, the battle had a lot to showcase and both artists delivered to the expectations of their respective fans.

Netizens and fellow artists have since picked the winner of the battle and according to Fik Fameica, Sheebah Karungi won it.

“If you ask me, I will tell you that Sheebah won the battle. She is a good singer first of all. She also has so many hit songs. I don’t want to say so much I think the rest about her speaks for itself,” Fik Fameica said while speaking to The Truth Gossip.

When asked why he did not attend the battle concert to show his support for Sheebah in person, Fik Fameica said that he was out of town on a music tour in Nothern Uganda.

“I was booked for a tour in Nothern Uganda. I had about four shows there so I couldn’t make it. Actually, had it been one show, I would have canceled it but I had several and they were far away from Kampala,” he said.

Sheebah and Fik Fameica have a new song out titled ‘Bwe Paba’ and it is making rounds across different media stations.

Take a gaze at the video below: