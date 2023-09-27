For the third time, singer King Saha has changed the dates and venue for his concert dubbed ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’, drawing it closer than earlier announced.

Earlier this year, Mansur Semanda a.k.a King Saha’s concert which was scheduled to happen on the 14th of February 2023 was pushed forward to a later date as the singer was hit with an ailment.

At the time, a date in April was rumored to be communicated for the concert as King Saha’s management allowed him time to heal and deliver his very best.

King Saha later released a banger dubbed ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ and decided that it would be the theme for his concert which he then scheduled for early 2024.

The singer announced that he would hold his concert on 26th January 2024 at Lugogo Cricket Oval and called upon all his fans to save the date and plan to attend.

This afternoon, however, King Saha has again changed the date and venue of the ‘Ebiseera Ebyo’ concert. Via his Facebook page, he announced that the concert would be held at Hotel Africana, Kampala.

In the big announcement, Saha drew the dates closer to Friday 8th December which will be in the first week of December 2023.

“Due to Public Demand, the EBISEERA EBYO CONCERT will be the last concert of 2023. New Dates: Fri 8th Dec’ 23. New Venue: Hotel Africana. Ttwesang’eyo mu BISEERA EBYO…Save The date,” King Saha wrote on Facebook.