Netizens have urged the Ugandan National Musicians Federation (UNMF) to step in and help their member Lilian Mbabazi out of the situation of defaulted rent arrears that she finds herself in.

On Tuesday, Lilian Mbabazi was dragged to the police by Mr. Sitran Deshpande who claims she has defaulted rent arrears for a period of 18 months.

The landlord states that the singer has been renting his house since 21st February 2018 at a fee of Ugx 1.5M per month and has not paid since April 2022.

The self-styled Queen of AfroSoul denied the allegations when she was contacted through a phone call interview.

Mbabazi maintained that she had plans of clearing the rent arrears as she was expecting some money but her plans were unfortunately delayed.

Netizens have now called out the UNMF to show concern and help one of their leading members in these trying times.

Lilian Mbabazi subscribes to the UNMF and holds a position on the musicians’ leaders forum. She has always backed UNMF’s agendas and participates in each of their activities.

Netizens believe that this is the time the foundation can show it’s authority, solidarity, and ability to defend and help its members as it has always preached.