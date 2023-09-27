In her new song titled ‘Omulembe’ Spice Diana tips women to follow trends and never lose their class and style in this fastly evolving generation.

In the past over 7 years, Spice Diana has been a force to reckon with in the Ugandan music industry and has spread her wings across the region.

From winning major awards to dropping big bangers, the Ugandan beauty has managed to build herself an empire of diehard fans who will support her in every way.

Apart from her music, Spice always looks stunning and he fashion and style are two things that have also won over several hearts.

In her new song, she urges fellow women never to lag behind, to always be active to follow trends, and to be in the know of what is happening around them.

Spice picks herself as the perfect example of a hardworking woman who has kept evolving through different trends to keep her brand fresh and appealing.

She also urges them to drag their husbands along and always keep them in the know of what is trending for healthy relationships.

The visuals directed by Edrine Paul and Kim XP will keep your eyes glued to the screen because they have so much to ogle at. From the helicopter scenes to the fashion and village setting shots, there is a lot to see.

Take a gaze below: