Ava Peace and Mudra are in Tanzania where they are being hosted at Harmonize’s posh pad, the Konde Villa, ahead of a couple of music business-related matters.

Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul Kahali, has been making it in the local gossip columns for his supposed relationship with Ugandan-Rwandan singer Laika Umuhoza.

The two seem unbothered by what is run in the gossip columns and have in fact gone on to drop more hints of their possible romantic affair with matching tattoos further fuelling the narrative.

According to information accessed by this website, the 29-year-old Tanzanian crooner welcomed Laika into his home with the help of his Ugandan artist friends and he is enjoying staying with her there.

The two are also working on a couple of music projects which Laika believes are to help expose her to a wider fanbase.

While in Tanzania, Laika is also using the opportunity to invite her Ugandan friends to have a feel of what working with Harmonize feels like.

First on her list of invitees was Mudra and Ava Peace who have been in Tanzania for a couple of days now. The two who are also rumored to be dating confirmed their visit to the Konde Villa via Instagram on Wednesday.

In the videos shared, Mudra and Ava Peace in the company of their other comrades are seen enjoying a meal with Laik and Harmonize at his posh pad.