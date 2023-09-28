In a statement released via social media on Wednesday evening, Capital FM Uganda trashed allegations made by one Rahma Nakands about an intimate affair between the station’s CEO Peter Mungoma, and his employee Lucky Mbabazi.

Since the start of the week, Lucky Mbabazi has been in the gossip columns in the wake of tweets made by an X user under the handle @rnakands who alleged that she was involved in a sex scandal with her boss at Capital FM, Peter Mungoma.

Rahma alleged that Mbabazi and Mungoma were “enjoying a secret relationship” and that it had caused trouble for the former’s marriage with Patrick Kanyomozi.

“Sex scandal hits Capital FM Uganda. The Capital FM CEO Peter Mungoma is enjoying a secret relationship with Lucky Mbabazi in city lodges. The close association between the two has purportedly led Lucky to leave Patriq Kanyomozi’s home. It’s also rumored that Lucky has ties with Gaetano,” Rahma Nakands’ tweet read.

It didn’t take long before Lucky Mbabazi ruled out the allegations of a troubled marriage as she shared a video of herself and her husband working out on her Instagram account with the caption, “This mid-morning workout is directed by mwami.”

The statement released by Capital FM further trashes the allegations as it notes that the station considers them “baseless and false.”

The Kisementi-based radio station further notes that it “maintains a positive working environment for all its staff” and asks Rahma to take down the allegations.

Rahma Nakands, however, under the same tweet promised to release videos to back her claims. “Interesting! I will post the videos soon. Go on with your online threats,” Rahma tweeted.

STATEMENT!!!



“False Publication On Social Media” pic.twitter.com/G8m4AI1Gcp — Capital FM Uganda (@CapitalFMUganda) September 27, 2023