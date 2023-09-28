NBS TV presenter Roger Kitaka alias DJ Roja and his squad survived a car accident on Thursday morning as they were traveling back to Kampala along the Hoima-Kampala road.

DJ Roja was among the lineup of entertainers that thrilled fans at the World Tourism Day Eve event at Boma Grounds in Hoima on Thursday.

After putting on a memorable showcase, Roja went ahead and performed at Arrows Bar before embarking on an early morning journey back to Kampala.

Based on the video clip accessed by this website, the white car in which DJ Roja and his squad were traveling swayed off the road, overturned and fell into a roadside trench.

The cause of the accident has not yet been established but it is highly suspected to have been overspeeding as netizens indicate that the Gobero sharp corner always challenges speeding cars.

The updates we have so far reveal that no serious injuries have been reported and the NBS TV deejay is in good condition.

DJ Roja has yet to make a statement about the incident.