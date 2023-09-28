Fik Fameica has strongly urged fellow singer Grenade not to involve him in his ongoing drama with Sheilah Gashumba following the release of their collaboration titled ‘Mumpemu’.

The timing of the release of Grenade’s new song titled ‘Mumpemu’ seemed wrong not only according to a section of netizens but also to one of the artists on the project, Fik Fameica.

The song which features Fik Fameica was released by Grenade on Wednesday afternoon, just a few days after he was involved in a bar brawl with another artist Rickman.

Grenade who has been in hiding since Sunday’s bar fight with Rickman and his gang has so far faced criticism from fellow industry players for his forgettable act.

As soon as Grenade shared the audio of the new song on his Instagram account, netizens began questioning the meaning behind the song.

Others began mentioning Fik Fameica and wondered why he would allow to be used by Grenade in his ongoing beef with Fik Fameica.

The Fresh Gang singer immediately reacted with comments on the IG post in which he asked Grenade not to involve him in his drama.

“Man I didn’t drop a verse on this song for you to involve me In your drama,” Fameica commented before Grenade replied, “Bro no one is in drama I just dropped my song for the fans.”

Grenade and Fik Fameica have worked on a couple of music projects together in the past but the timing of the release of this new song seems unapproved by the latter.