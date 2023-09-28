“I regret the time I spent under the Kama Ivien Management, he left me suffering with a 90 Million debt,” says artist Kapa Cat.

In an interview with The Truth Gossip Media, a YouTube channel, artist Catherine Tumusiime a.k.a Kapa Cat revealed how she was allegedly blindfolded by the reknowned artist manager Karma Ivien.

Kapa says that from the day she was unveiled by Kama, she only met him less than 10 times, yet she expected to meet him more.

She alleges that Kama added nothing to her career because the only project they worked on together was the visuals of her song with Gravity Omutujju titled ‘Center’.

Kapa Cat lamented for her fellow artists Pallaso, VIP Jemo, and Fik Fameica who have previously been under The Kama Ivien Management for not alerting her about Karma’s hideous ways.

In the same interview, Kapa called out any artist that is ready to battle her. She also hailed Sheebah and Cindy for their successful battle.

“Sheebah’s costumes and dances were it all, and Cindy was perfect in the live performance because she has done that more than anyone,” Kapa Cat commented.

At the moment Kapa will be working with TAF Music, which is her previous management.