MC Mariachi, real name Charles Kasozi, has ruled out the reports making rounds claiming that his son passed on early on Thursday morning.

A video shared on Sheilah Price’s TikTok account on Thursday morning seemed to report about the demise of Mariachi’s son.

A source, however, immediately revealed to this website that the news circulating on TikTok about MC Mariachi’s son is false.

The source revealed to us that the post was made by a fake Facebook page created in the comedian’s name.

MC Mariachi has also confirmed that the news is fake and should be treated as so. He revealed that his son is okay and in good health.

The intention behind whoever is spreading the unfortunate news is unknown but we are glad to know that Mariachi and his family are safe and sound.

The video on TikTok has since been taken down as Mariachi commences efforts to find out who is behind the fake Facebook page circulating such news.