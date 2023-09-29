Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura has called upon the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to take the right measures and ban Bruno K and Gravity Omutujju’s new song titled “Nakulyako”.

Ms. Doreen Nyanjura claims that the song that Bruno K released is demeaning to women, something she totally finds not pleasing.

She went ahead to question why Bruno K would use a woman, dump her, and to make it worse compose a song out of everything that they went through.

Dear Bruno K, I just listened to your Nakulyako song! Bro, how can you take pride in using and dumping women? I hope UCC takes the necessary steps and bans this song. Doreen Nyanjura

This is not the first time Bruno K has been involved in sagas involving women. Bruno K is said to have around five baby mamas with each taking care of their own child.