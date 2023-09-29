Kampala businessman Hamis Kiggundu has confirmed that Nigerian global star Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, will not be performing at the grand opening of Nakivubo stadium.

As Nakivubo Stadium continues to take shape ahead of a grand opening scheduled later this year, there have been rumors making rounds about a mega grand opening party.

The stadium located in the center of Uganda’s capital city, Kampala, has excited several sports lovers and business enthusiasts who believe it will add something good to both fields.

Rumors in recent weeks have been flying indicating that 32-year-old Nigerian singer Burna Boy would perform at the grand opening of the 3,400-seater.

Hamis Kiggundu, however, merely regards that as “propaganda” and “a lie.” While speaking to the media, Kiggundu said Burna Boy is not on the lineup of entertainers for the grand opening of Nakivubo Stadium.

He emphasized his desire to have the President of the country H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni at the grand opening.

I’ve heard the propaganda that Burna Boy was coming for the grand opening but that is a lie because if there is anything I am going to do to the stadium in regards to the stadium or its grand opening, I can speak, I can come out and tell you look here this is what we are going to do. But for now, my entire focus is on the completion of the stadium. Hamis Kiggundu