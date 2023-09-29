East Africa will be reunited musically as Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, and Rwanda take it to the stage on 8th October at the UTAKE ‘Nyama na Chuppa’ experience.

At a press conference held on Friday evening, a start-studded lineup of the performers for the event was released, very much to the excitement of party enthusiasts.

Uganda’s finest Jose Chameleone, Kenya’s Ogopa Deejays, Tanzania’s Professor J, and Rwanda’s Afrique were unveiled as the headliners of the experience set to happen at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo.

They will also be accompanied by other top performers including a legendary cast of deejays and emcees like Professor J, Rasta Rob MC, DJ Alberto, DJ Rota, and DJ Shan, among others.

Afrique

Jose Chameleone who attended the press conference in person promised to take revelers down memory lane with his golden hit songs from the past that people enjoyed so much.

This is the event filled with legends in the game. If you enjoyed dancing at Club Silk, Ange Mystique, Rouge, Mateos, and SteakOut, this is the party for you. We are integrating East Africa socially. Come refresh your memory on Sunday 8th October at Jahazi Pier Munyoyo. Tuff B

Tickets are already on sale at different designated selling points around town and online via Quicket.