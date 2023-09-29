Grenade has warned Mudra to stop scaring him after the latter questioned how he would beat a fellow artist following his bar fight with Rickman on Sunday night.

In the wake of the fierce bar brawl between Grenade and Rickman, Mudra seemed quite disturbed that the latter had been beaten to the extent of spending hours in hospital.

Via X, Mudra questioned how anyone would attack a fellow artist who was raised in Kawempe and seemed to warn Grenade to watch out.

“Muve muzannyo bannange. Okuba otya omwana we Kawempe mazima. Mwagadde bizibu baana mmwe,” Mudra tweeted.

While giving his side of the story on Galaxy TV, Grenade noted that he was attacked and that it is the reason why the other party has yet to release the footage from the CCTV cameras at the bar where the incident happened.

He also further said that the industry is filled with hypocrites and pretenders who have messed up its development before announcing quitting the UNMF.

Grenade, using strong words, then warned Mudra to stop threatening him.

Those rats scaring me saying that I will not perform again in Kawempe…I heard Mudra asking how Grenade could beat up a boy from Kawempe. You know he now turned into a journalist, he comments on everything. So what if I don’t perform in Kawempe? Is it the only ghetto? I am loved by people in the ghetto. Grenade