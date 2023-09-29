Singer Deus Nduggwa alias Grenade has publicly declared quitting the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) that is led by Big Talent Entertainment boss, Eddy Kenzo.

Through a video, the “Nkuloga” singer explains that the federation is led by ‘fake’ individuals who make promises and do not fulfill them.

He challenged the leaders of the federation to prove to the public whether there was any project that they ever promised and delivered as they claimed.

Grenade regrets not following Bobi Wine’s advice in the first place when he warned them against making cliques that don’t help fellow artists thrive and progress.

He went ahead to stress that he realized that people love others when they’re dead or in times of trouble and attend their vigils and pretend to be nice.

He thus concluded by asserting there is nothing the federation is working on to streamline the music industry hinting that they are focused on other programs totally different from the music industry.