Singer Jackie Chandiru has opened up about the struggles she went through during the time when she was at the peak of drug abuse.

The former Blu*3 singer disclosed that there are several issues that hurt her at the moment when she reflects on the valuables she lost during that period of addiction.

She notes she sold off a lot of the properties she owned worth millions of shillings at very cheap prices just to be able to afford drugs.

The “Agassi” singer stresses that she used to sell off her property out of desperation and always thought she would recover them since she knew she was a superstar and always boosted about having a rich husband.

I had a lot of money and assets but when I reached at the peak of my addiction I sold a lot of things just to get the drugs, I sold things worth a lot for a cheap price I was that desperate for the drug. Jackie Chandiru

She somehow even declined to delve into the depth of the matter stating that up to date, it makes her regret and it hurts deeply.

https://fb.watch/nmzLU_JxZU/