A few days back, singer Karole Kasita went public and announced the date and venue for her upcoming music concert that is slated to take place before the end of the year.

Based on the artwork she shared, indicated that the concert will be going down on the 17th of November 2023 at UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo.

Having made the announcement, a section of critics came out to question why she is staging a concert when she has no major hit song on the ground.

While responding to her critics, Karole Kasita explained that she feels it is the right time for her to hold a concert adding that she feels she has earned it all in the music industry.

I’m doing my concert because I have earned it all in this industry and I believe it is the right time to do so. Karole Kasita

When asked how she balances music and motherhood, Karole Kasita noted that it is just a mental thing where one has to learn to multitask and move on with life as ever before.

She took the example of Vinka, Juliana Kanyomozi, Rema, and Cindy Sanyu saying they gave birth but they are still doing pretty well in the music industry.