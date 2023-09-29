Ugandan standup comedian Simon Bashir Kawuki a.k.a MC Kapale is now just a few steps closer to securing citizenship abroad.

The comedian revealed the good news to his fans by sharing a video of him getting engaged to his new Mzungu lover.

MC Kapale went down on one of his knees and asked his lover for her hand in marriage as he put a ring on her finger amidst a couple of onlookers who cheered them on in a public place.

The pair kissed, hugged, and took photos as they celebrated another serious relationship step that they had taken proving they are destined to be together forever.

It should be noted that MC Kapale left Uganda when his comedy career hit a dip. He also often found himself involved in verbal exchanges with different promoters and it was a wise decision for him to switch locations.