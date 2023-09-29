Singer Bruno K has asked all those blaming him for recently releasing his brand new “Nakulyako” song amidst a broken relationship saga with Dorah to take a chill pill.

The singer says that the song is trending at number three in the country adding that they should know that he is in the showbiz business.

He went ahead to note that the song was written three years ago by Producer Nessim and has a different meaning from what the public has turned it into.

He further defended his song stating that it doesn’t demean any gender contrary to what people believe that he had composed it for his ex-lover, Dorah.

Bruno K spoke out about his song following requests by different individuals including Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura, who have asked UCC to have the song banned.

The funny side of the story is that no one has come out to ask UCC to also ban Dorah’s “Weemwe” song which also seems to be demeaning other people.

