South Africa-based Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan and Shakib Cham are set to wed next week on Tuesday 3rd October 2023.

According to information availed to Mbu.ug, Zarinah Tlale Hassan a.k.a Zari The Bosslady will officially become Mrs. Lutaaya on Tuesday in a wedding that is reportedly set to happen in South Africa.

An invitation letter from one of the invited guests that leaked confirms that the two lovebirds will tie the knot at a yet-to-be-revealed venue.

Shakib ‘Cham’ Lutaaya and Zari officially started dating in 2022. The two have been living together at Zari’s posh pad in South Africa.

In May, after they held a Nikkah ceremony, Zari Hassan set the record straight about claims that she started dating Shakib while he was employed as a watchman by her late husband Ivan Ssemwanga.

She admitted that she dated Shakib way back before they went their separate ways only to reunite in 2022. She has since regarded him as her very first “official husband.”

Fashion designers, decorators, and wedding planners from across Africa have already traveled to S.A. as preparations continue ahead of the wedding that is already attracting attention across of many the continent.