A Ugandan events company, 243 Events is pursuing justice in a case where they accuse Congolese musician Fally Ipupa of failing to obey their contractual terms when he failed to turn up and perform at a concert they claim to have fully booked him for in Uganda in 2019.

243 Events finds itself at the center of a controversy involving celebrated artist Fally Ipupa and ticketing agent Quicket.

The saga dates back to 2019 when 243 Events, through due process, engaged Fally Ipupa’s management, led by Mr. Madina Djoboungue of Mad Mad Production, for a scheduled performance in Uganda.

With excitement and anticipation, 243 Events paid an upfront fee of £85,000 to secure Fally Ipupa’s performance, followed by an additional £10,000 as per the artist’s request.

The payments were reportedly made, and receipts were acknowledged, sealing the deal for what promised to be a memorable musical experience for Ugandan fans.

However, the highly awaited performance took an unexpected turn when Fally Ipupa and his team failed to honor the commitment under unclear circumstances.

243 Events reveals that when they reached out to the artist’s management, they were assured of a refund and they pledged to prioritize 243 Events for future engagements or at least provide advanced notice.

Four years later, however, 243 Events arose to the shocking news of two confirmed Fally Ipupa shows in Uganda – one in Arua and another in Kampala, both organized by Quicket, the original ticketing agent during the initial arrangement.

243 Events says it was caught off guard and they attempted to seek a court injunction to halt the shows unsuccessfully as the show in Arua went on as planned on Friday 29th September.

243 Events insists that it had attempted to find an amicable solution with Quicket, but the process was hindered by Fally Ipupa’s management.

The saga has raised concerns about fairness, professionalism, and accountability within the entertainment industry. 243 Events is now exploring alternative avenues to seek justice and ensure that their grievances are addressed appropriately.

Fally Ipupa is expected to perform in Kampala later today, Sunday 1st October 2023.