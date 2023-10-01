Big Muzik Entertainment singer Ibrahim Mayanja Kasolo a.k.a Big Eye Starboss is unhappy after losing his car registration front number plate on Friday.

The “Husband Material” singer lost his number plate to unknown individuals who made off with it while attending David Lutalo’s “Nalongo” concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday.

He has since announced the loss of his car license plate number via his social media accounts asking whoever took it to return it to him or place it at a nearby Police Station.

The person who stole off my front car number plate at Cricket Oval last night near the entry “bring it back.” Big Eye

The theft of car license plate numbers is quite a common vice in Uganda and oftentimes time when one’s number plates are stolen, they usually call the owner of the car asking him for money in order they return it to him.

Hopefully, Big Eye will be able to recover his car number plates.