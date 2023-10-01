Leone Island Music Empire boss, Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has come clean on rumors that have been circulating claiming he sired a daughter with a Danish-based Ugandan journalist, Eunice Brenda Ryabureire.

The alleged daughter is said to be seven years old and as of now, she is only identified as Jasmine. On Saturday, Chameleone publicly watered down the rumors that were being spread.

Taking to his socials, the “Forever” singer revealed that Eunice is one of his very close friends and she is married to the father of the child.

He expressed his dismay to the people spreading the rumors.

He has since requested all those involved in the peddling of lies to stop it noting that he feels very sorry that the little innocent soul is involved in the matter.

He furthermore added that this is one of the reasons why he is very selective of the photo moments he takes with people nowadays.

REASON I EVALUATE THE PICTURES I TAKE NOWADAYS!!!! STOP PEDDLING LIES MY PEOPLE. This lady is married with a husband and that’s their Daughter – NOT mine. I didn’t comment before in respect of the beautiful little girl involved. That lady and her husband are my close friends and that’s their daughter. I feel so bad for that little girl involved. Such an innocent soul. Jose Chameleone