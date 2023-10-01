Fans of legendary Congolese musician Fally Ipupa were thrilled with his energetic performances in Arua on Friday 29th September 2023.

Courtesy of Malembe Lifestyle, Fally Ipupa N’simba arrived in the country early enough on Thursday before attending a funfilled press conference where he promised to put on a memorable show.

Known for his distinctive musical style that fuses Rumba, Soukous, and Lingala, the Grammy Award nominee was ready and set with his band by Friday evening.

He went on to put up a thrilling performance at Greenlight Stadium Onduparaka where revellers had gathered.

Fally Ipupa is expected to perform again tonight (Sunday 1st October) at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel and based on what we saw in Arua, this should be a memorable show for his fans.

Below are some photos from the Arua concert: