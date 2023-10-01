Ann Taylor has denied giving birth after reports made rounds online indicating that she had become a mother on Friday night.

Media personalities Roger Ssebunya a.k.a SB4 and his wife Anna Kyamulabi Mayanja a.k.a Ann Taylor have to wait a little longer for their first bundle of joy.

On Saturday, reports emerged indicating that the couple had welcomed their baby after photos of Ann Taylor holding a baby went viral.

The photos were spread on the internet and different media houses were made to believe that Taylor who has been recently spotted with a bulged tummy had indeed welcomed her child.

To everyone’s shock, however, Ann Taylor immediately squashed the rumors and maintained that she was yet to give birth.

The TV personality revealed how the news was circulated by one of her friends who downloaded the photo of herself holding a baby from her WhatsApp status and shared it online.

She revealed that the baby she was holding in the photo that was taken in a hotel in Dubai wasn’t hers and rather belonged to a friend of hers.

She then asked her followers not to fall for such rumors again and to always seek clarity from her social media platforms for any news concerning her.

This is just to clear the air. I haven’t given birth yet like the news circulating on different media platforms. A friend came to visit us with her baby at the hotel in Dubai where we took a pic me holding her baby. I posted it on my WhatsApp status with no caption, little did I think that someone downloaded it and went a head to put out false news. Dear my WhatsApp status viewers, kyotategedde soka webuze. THANK YOU ALL. Kindly always first check on my socials for clarity. Ann Taylor

