While appearing on XFM’s The Xplosion show which happens every Saturday, Keko cleared the air on her relationship with Sheebah Karungi.

Keko who returned a week ago from Canada said that she is no longer so close to Sheebah because their celebrity status is no longer at the same level.

When asked about the most memorable times she had with Sheebah, Keko cited the time the two went for the Channel O awards in South Africa.

Keko commended Sheebah’s hard work saying it has kept her going and turned her into the big star that she is today.

“Sheebah has always been so hard working as far as I know”, Keko said.

While on the same show, Keko cleared the air about sentiments by the people who suggested she could be the right person to take on Navio in a musical battle.

She maintained that she was joking when she said that Navio couldn’t handle her. She further noted that she will be releasing new music and hopefully a concert next year.

In 2022, Keko resurfaced on the internet with what was reported as a drug addiction problem, something that sparked mixed reactions on the internet.

Keko now wants to get back on track and says she is ready to collaborate with anyone. She asks both established and fresh talents to flood her DMs with music plans.