Nigerian singer Tonade Oladapo Adetunji delivered a thrilling performance at Jameson Irish Whiskey’s Jameson Hangout to wrap up the month of September with a memorable evening of music, entertainment, and connection.

Jameson Hangout is a quarterly gathering, complementing the monthly Jameson and Friends events, and it brings together young people for a memorable experience.

The event which took place on 30th September 2023 at Ndere Cultural Centre was highlighted by the electrifying performance of Oladapo, whose chart-topping hit “Proud” had the crowd singing along in unison.

Oladapo’s captivating act was expertly ushered in by Janzi Extra, whose innovative band and DJ mix mashup left attendees in awe.

Joshua Baraka joined him on stage to perform their new collaborative release ‘Without You’, adding a unique ﬂavor to the musical lineup.

Ugandan sensation Elijah Kitaka graced the stage with a breathtaking performance that left the audience mesmerized. Rising singer Carsten also showcased his distinctive style and musical delivery, earning accolades from the enthusiastic crowd.

Newcomer Ceee also took the stage, joined by Apass in a thrilling rendition of their collaboration, “River Nile.”

The musical journey continued with an array of talented DJs, including DJ Kas Baby, Etania – The Life of the Party, Selekta Jeﬀ, and DJ Tonny. NRG’s Sean Preezy and Adele Kiele skillfully hosted the evening, keeping the audience engaged and entertained.