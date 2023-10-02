“Tumbiza Sound” hit singer Eric Opoka a.k.a Mr. Eezzy and his wife Kimberly Fortress are delighted to have welcomed a bouncing baby boy over the weekend.

The couple announced the arrival of their son early on Monday morning and are receiving lots of congratulatory messages from several of their family members, friends, and online fans.

Unlike other couples who always take time to reveal the gender and name of their babies, Kimberly and Eezzy didn’t shy away from revealing theirs.

Taking to their socials, the two lovers disclosed that their new baby has been christened “Seth” and Kimberly thanked Eezzy for making a mom for the first time.

Eezzy also returned the favor when he heaped praise on his wife thanking her for giving him the biggest blessing of his life and making him a father.

Hello my dear wife, you have given me the biggest blessing of my life, a father is what you have entrusted me with and I’ll be that and more to our beautiful child. Thank you for gifting me this bundle of joy and happiness. Welcome to this world my SON. Eezzy

Kimberly and Eezzy have been dating for some good time and it is no surprise that they are having a child together after a beautiful traditional marital ceremony. They are yet to hold the holy matrimonial functions.

Congratulations to the couple!