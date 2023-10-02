Despite being his second show in Uganda within a space of three days, Congolese music legend Fally Ipupa put on a great show leaving Kampala revelers impressed.

Having performed in Arua on Friday, Fally Ipupa was selling like a hot cake amongst his Ugandan fans as several thronged Sheraton Hotel Kampala to catch a glimpse of him on Sunday 1st October.

The show promoted by Malembe Lifestyle faced early threats by the harsh rainy weather that rocked Kampala in the early afternoon hours of Sunday.

Regardless of the coldness, revelers showed up in large numbers at the Sheraton Hotel, dressed for the occasion and ready to have a good time.

Apart from his moving music, contagious lyrics, and catchy dance moves, Fally Ipupa is known for his spirited performances.

He did just that whilst performing his mega tracks and new songs as the crowds sang and danced along amid wild ululations.

He also engaged with the crowd quite comfortably, inviting some of Kampala’s well-endowed beauties onto the stage for a dance.

Fally Ipupa thanked the organizers of the show for making his dream to perform in Uganda come true amid all the criticism and hindrances from fellow promoters that they faced in recent days.

He also promised to turn up whenever Malembe Lifestyle calls him up leaving a hint of an annual feature in Uganda