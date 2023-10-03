Bantu Africa Entertainment dancehall singer Ayire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking has shared a few challenges that he went through as he was growing up.

Attaining education was not an easy thing in his life as he faced a lot of hurdles especially when he finished his Primary level of education.

While speaking in an interview on Sanyuka TV, the “Transport Money” singer explained that to join secondary school, he had to first do some odd jobs including becoming a chapati vendor.

That made him skip the first term of senior one as he had to outsource his own school fees and when he got the money, he joined the following term.

Bwe namaliriza eky’omusamvu tewaaliwo ssente bulungi nze okwegatta ku siniya, naye waja abantu abatunda chapati okumpi n’awaka ne ntandika okukola nabo. Era saasoma ttaamu esooka natandikira ku yakubiri nga nkozesa ssente ezo. Vyper Ranking

He got to learn that he comes from a humble background, which made him work hard and always had to be serious when it was school time.

Vyper Ranking went on to work while studying during the school holidays in order to attain a better future which he is now living compared to that of his childhood.