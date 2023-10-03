On Monday, singer Spice Diana, real name Hajarah Diana Namukwaya, was unveiled as the new ambassador for Startimes Uganda’s latest channel ‘Makula Kika’.

In Uganda today, not many local artists come close to Spice Diana when it comes to the number of endorsement deals their brands are associated with.

From mobile companies to beverages, and now digital platforms, the Source Management singer has mastered the ‘business’ side in ShowBiz.

For its new digital TV campaign dubbed ‘Makula Kika’, Startimes Uganda saw it befitting to recruit Spice as their brand ambassador in a five-year multi-million deal.

Aldrine Nsubuga, one of the company’s officials said that Spice is exactly what they want to drive the campaign ahead as she fits the profile to make it a success.

The singer signed a multi-million contract that is to last the next five years, making her one of the most endorsed singers in the country.

Spice could not hide her excitement with the new deal and while speaking to this website, she revealed that this is a good challenge for her and one that she is gladly taking on.

She also noted that there are more endorsement deals in the offing that she is trying to cop together with her management in the near future.

Congratulations Spice!