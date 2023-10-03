Fun Factory’s 20th Anniversary celebration dubbed The Big Sunday Comedy Show was a wholesome comedy experience on Sunday 1st October.

The Big Sunday Comedy Show saw musicians, academicians, news anchors, and comedians partner up to deliver a memorable show at the Uganda Waragi-sponsored comedy show.

Guests were welcomed to live music performances by Janzi band that serenaded the soundwaves with melodic music covers to Maurice Kirya’s Busaabala and more, while sipping on free Uganda Waragi bottomless cocktails.

The sketch comedy gurus delivered excitingly crafted skits that explored scenarios from current issues, family life, bar enjoyment, and a rural school poem delivered by Simon Kalema, Richard Tuwangye, Evelyn Kemizinga, and the entire cast.

Popular journalist Samson Kasumba was also featured in the comedy performances, not forgetting writer Jim Spire Ssentongo whose political satire left the crowd cheering on.

Speaking at the event, Hillary Baguma – the Brand Manager of Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) – said, “Uganda Waragi exists to celebrate all things that are authentically Ugandan, and comedy is one of the ways through which we are doing this.”

“We believe that milestones like these are a reflection of the ingenuity within the industry and its potential over time. It is through such associations that Uganda Waragi continues to celebrate and bind its consumers,” he added.

The entire Fun Factory cast together with the vibrant queen of comedy, Anne Kansiime, and stand-up comedian Dr. Hillary Okello put up an unforgettable anniversary experience that was closed with a performance from vocalist, Naava Grey.

If you asked me, The Big Sunday Show was the ideal way to unwind on a cold Sunday evening!