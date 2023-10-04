Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Muhammad Nsereko has continued to dig at fellow singer-cum-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

This is after Hon. Nsereko claimed that the Firebase Crew boss is not anywhere among the top five Ugandan musicians.

Nsereko stated that Bobi only deserves to be among the top 10 adding that even trending singer Alien Skin is far much better than him, musically.

When asked why Bobi Wine is always considered among the ‘Big Three’ artists, Nsereko said that the individuals who pool him in that category are mistaken.

In his own ranking, he placed Bobi Wine in the eighth position stressing that several artists including the now-defunct GoodLife crew, Eddy Kenzo, and David Lutalo among others are far better than him.

It should be noted that Hon. Nsereko and Bobi Wine are at loggerheads since they don’t align politically as the latter is in opposition whereas the former supports the ruling government.