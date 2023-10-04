Singer Henry Tigan has disclosed that during the period of time he spent at Bobi Wine’s Firebase camp, he learned lots of things from him.

The “Abogezi” singer revealed that before he got close to Bobi Wine, he was very clueless about so many matters in life.

This was all because his then-manager Suudi Lukwago alias Suudiman used to keep him at bay and always first requested permission before going anywhere, even at birthday parties.

Born Henry Tony Kirumaganyi, Henry Tigan went on to stress that when he parted ways with his then-manager following a series of disagreements, he decided to join Bobi Wine, and for the period he spent there, the interactions he had with Bobi shaped his mindset.

In all respects, Henry Tigan holds high regard for Bobi Wine for helping him realize what is important in his life.

He notes that even when it takes a long time to hear from him because of his busy schedule, he tries and reaches out to Nubian Li who is very close to him.

Bobi Wine and Henry Tigan hit the studio and dropped a jam dubbed ‘Anegaanye’ which worked wonders across mainstream media outlets.

Henry Tigan added that since Bobi Wine was their elder in music, they used to even call him “Jajja” and he would always equip them with advice that helped them transform their lives.