With each new day, Uganda is being fed to exciting new music releases the latest being Jim Kraizy’s ‘Dembe’ on which he features Karole Kasita.

Jim Kraizy, a new budding talent ready to take on the music industry, has shown positive intent by recruiting the services of Karole Kasita on a brand new song.

It is no longer a surprise that Karole Kasita has risen from an underground live band artist to one of the finest mainstream female artists in the country.

She joins Jim Kraizy on ‘Dembe’ which translates as “Peace”.

Jim Kraizy

Produced by Axtra Nation’s Artin Pro, the new song is about a couple seeking a peaceful atmosphere between them to enjoy a good relationship.

The visuals directed by Zyga Phix are eyeful as they try to depict what is embedded in the lyrics, about how one looks for a partner that gives them inner peace.

Jim Kraizy is a brother to female singer Sumi Kraizy and is also signed to Producer Nash Wonder’s Wonders Just Record Label.

Check out the video here: