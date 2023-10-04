At the sight of some of the members of the Young, Famous, and African reality series cast including Fantana, netizens quickly raised concern about the legitimacy of Zari Hassan’s wedding with Shakib Cham.

Since last week, news has been making rounds that Zari Hassan and Shakib Cham Lutaaya were to hold their wedding this week after wedding invitation cards that made rounds on social media hinting in that direction.

On Wednesday evening, videos started making rounds online showing Shakib Chama and Zari Hassan at their wedding party in South Africa.

The couple looking glammed up seemed to have caught the attention of netizens but perhaps not more than some of the famous faces that attended the party.

Ghanaian musician Francine Koffie popularly known as Fantana, who had a burst up with Zari Hassan in Season 2 of the Young, Famous, and African series was spotted at the wedding.

Her pink wig could not easily be missed by netizens who quickly started asking how she was able to attend the wedding despite her not-so-good relationship with Zari.

The wedding was also attended by Zari’s children and the rest of her family and close friends. Shakib Cham’s mother also traveled to South Africa for the wedding.

The ceremony was filmed by Netflix’s crew behind the Young, Famous, and African series and it will be featured in the forthcoming season.

Congratulations to the couple!