The past weekend, during singer David Lutalo’s “Nalongo” concert singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool bragged about how he had won the 2012 music battle that happened between him and Bebe Cool.

Bebe Cool went ahead to claim that he did not only beat Bobi Wine in the music battle alone but also claimed to have sent him into retirement together with the Good Lyfe Crew singer Radio and Weasel.

As Bebe Cool made the braggart submissions, the crowd declined to buy his statements as they claimed that was instead beaten hands down.

Former Firebase crew Vice president Buchaman, who had then ditched Bobi Wine’s camp was at that event on Bebe Cool’s side and he also took to the stage and performed while hitting at his former boss, Bobi.

When Bucha Man who was appointed as the Senior Presidential Assistant was asked to weigh in on the 2012 battle and asked to mention who the winner was on that event, he wasted no time as he openly declared that Bobi Wine outsmarted Bebe Cool.

Buchaman expressed that Bobi Wine floored Bebe Cool as just a few songs of his would sum up like 10 of Bebe’s songs.

He also hinted at the recently climaxed Cindy Sanyu-Sheebah Karungi showdown stressing that it wasn’t a battle but rather just a musical face-off between the two.

Since the Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone music battle is on the hype now, Buchaman wants the two to bring out the true image of what a battle should be like which was similar to Bebe and Bobi.